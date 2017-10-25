Stephen Rochford has been given a two-year extension as Mayo football manager, meaning he'll stay at the helm until 2020.

The Green and Red suffered yet another summer of heartbreak - perhaps their most painful yet - as Dublin ensured their long wait for Sam Maguire will stretch for another 12 months at least.

Dean Rock's last-gasp free swung it for the Sky Blues in the All-Ireland SFC final and a devastated Rochford said afterwards: "They died with their boots on. I just couldn’t be more proud of them. We’ll do our best to resurrect over the winter and see where we go next year."

It's now been confirmed that he will lead another charge for the holy grail after agreeing to extend his reign until 2020.

A Mayo statement read: "Following a meeting of the Mayo county board in Elvery's MacHale Park tonight Mayo football manager Stephen Rochford has been given a two-year extension to his current deal meaning he has been ratified until 2020.

"His backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks. All involved with Mayo GAA thank Stephen & his team for the all the time & hard work already contributed to the Mayo Senior Football team and are delighted he has committed to Mayo GAA for the coming years."

Rochford took the Mayo post in December 2015 on a three-year term.

In his first season he led the team to the All-Ireland decider where Dublin pipped them by a point in a replay.

Twelve months later Jim Gavin's men squeezed past them again but Rochford was defiant in the wake of that loss, saying: "The 2018 Championship won’t be long coming round.

"I know it’s hard to think about that now, but we’ll move into the League in due course and no doubt we’ll circle the wagons and give something a rattle next year."

With his future now clear, he can begin plotting the long road towards glory once again.