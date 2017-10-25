Dublin hurler Eoghan O’Donnell believes former manager Ger Cunningham was unfairly criticised in his last year in charge of the team.

Cunningham stepped down from his position following his side’s heavy defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers earlier this season, bringing his three years at the helm to a close.

His final year produced a series of poor results for Dublin, which started with their relegation to Division 1B following a play-off defeat to Clare.

They then suffered a 14-point hammering at the hands of Galway in the Leinster SHC, before eventually bowing out of to Tipp on the back of a 6-26 to 1-19 annihilation.

Additionally, the panel went through a huge changeover in personnel this season, with a number of players either stepping away or omitted from selection.

O’Donnell says that he has "nothing but respect" for Cunningham, and insists that the former Cork goalkeeper was unfortunate during the latter stages of his time with the Dublin hurlers.

"I think Ger was very unlucky in terms of timing," he told RTÉ Sport at the AIG Heroes event in Dublin on Tuesday.

"Some lads got promotions at work, (some) wanted to travel and wanted to do various things.

"It’s a long time having an inter-county career for 15 years and not taking a break at some stage.

"I do think Ger was unlucky that a couple of players left and then it kind of snowballed, the media got hold of it and everything."

The Dublin defender added: "Ger did nothing that wasn’t in what he thought were the best interests for Dublin.

"He wanted to go out and win and it was in his best interests to win. You have to give him ultimate respect, his record speaks for itself, he might have one of the best records of a keeper out there.

"Not that you feel sorry for him because he’s well able to look after himself but I do feel he got a bit of a raw time and that the media got snowballed and everything like that.

"I didn’t find it a toxic atmosphere, not one bit"

"I know a lot of lads in the team have got nothing but respect for him. If I’d meet him now, I’d have no problem going for a coffee or a pint and catch-up."

The controversy surrounding Dublin hurling generated much interest this year, with former player Michael Carton - who previously quit the panel - claiming that the atmosphere within the camp was "toxic".

O’Donnell, however, denies that that was the case and points to moments in some of their big games this season where they were competing with the opposition.

"I always laugh when I hear that," he said.

"I didn’t find it a toxic atmosphere, not one bit. To be honest, it was one of my most enjoyable years I’ve had playing hurling.

"I think if you look back over nearly every game this year, we were drawing or beating a team at some stage in the game. So, I feel the results didn’t really reflect where we were.

"Not that it’s an excuse but Cuala went all the way Paddy’s Day (All-Ireland club final) and we didn’t have those players for a huge portion of the league.

"And then we had them for a relegation match when they were flown back in and didn’t have time to stick to our system or anything."

Pat Gilroy has since been appointed as Cunningham’s successor on a three-year-term, after edging out Cuala boss Mattie Kenny. The former All-Ireland-winning Dublin football manager has no background in hurling management but O’Donnell is excited to see what they can achieve with the St Vincent’s man.

He said: "It’s a clean slate. He’s never been involved with Dublin hurling before, which can be viewed as a positive thing. He doesn’t know the lads or have any preconceptions of anyone, so he’s going in with an open mind.

"He’s going to pick the lads that want to play for Dublin and are willing to put the effort in.

"Everyone knew Pat Gilroy just for being successful and he obviously won a football All-Ireland in 2011.

"He’s famous for his business managerial status. You would have heard snippets here and there and then when he was in the race we made it our business to find out a lot more.

"Hopefully he can bring some of the success he’s had in his personal life and his business life and sporting life into hurling. We’re looking forward to it."