Long-serving Cork County Board secretary Frank Murphy has been given a one-year extension in a role he has held since 1972.

It had been reported earlier in the year that a proposal on the appointment of a successor would be circulated to clubs ahead of last night’s County Board meeting, but instead Murphy will be in place for another 12 months, with the position to be advertised next June.

Murphy has been Cork secretary for the last 45 years and was in his current role for the construction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which first opened in 1976.

He was given a contract extension in 2012 in order to facilitate his involvement in the organisation of the construction of the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.