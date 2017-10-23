Tyrone native Cathal Corey has been appointed the new manager of the Sligo senior football team at a meeting of the county board on Monday night.

He steps into the role after the resignation of Niall Carew last month after three years at the helm.

It is Corey's first senior inter-county gig but he has twice previously been touted as a strong contender for the Donegal job, following the departure of Jim McGuinness in 2014 and again this year when the job was ultimately given to Declan Bonner.

Corey previously worked with McGuinness as a joint manager when Naomh Conaill reached the Donegal senior football in 2009 where they were beaten by St. Eunan's.

The following year, when McGuinness moved on to manage the Donegal U21's, Corey remained with the Glenties club, this time in sole charge, and guided them to Donegal senior football title and to the Ulster club final where they were beaten by eventual All-Ireland champions Crossmaglen Rangers.

In the intervening years, Corey has worked with UUJ and Slaughtneil and was interviewed for the Derry job in 2012.

Sligo GAA indicated that he will finalise his backroom team over the course of the week.

He returns to Ulster at the end of January for Sligo's opening game of their 2018 National League campaign when they travel to Athletic Grounds to play Armagh.