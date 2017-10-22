Fulham Irish 0-15

Tir Chonaill 1-11

Fulham Irish claimed their first London Senior Football Championship since 2011 in dramatic fashion as they beat Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-15 to 1-11 at Ruislip’s McGovern Park On Sunday afternoon.

In windy conditions, Tir Chonaill Gaels opened the scoring through their captain Liam Gavaghan.

Fulham Irish then hit back and got on the scoreboard themselves thanks to half-forward Liam Staunton.

As both sides got to grips with the conditions it was Tir Chonaill Gaels who enjoyed a period on top and they made their momentum count when Joe Roberts finished coolly from the rebound after Fulham Irish keeper Jonathan Tavey had produced a fine save.

They'll be no cows milked in Fulham tonight. @FulhamIrish thanks for dragging me over the line. London senior champions. 🍀🍀🍀 — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) October 22, 2017

Unfazed by conceding Fulham Irish raised the tempo and scored three points in succession. Owen Mulligan, Michael Murphy, and Peadar Friel all scored classy points as the Irish tied up affairs once again.

The Tir Chonaill Gaels backline had been well organised the whole game but were almost caught out with Mulligan found himself with time and space but produced a poor finish that was no trouble for Gavin McEvoy in goal.

Both sides matched each other as they grabbed a point, before Gavagan stuck the ball between the posts on the stroke of half time. As the Gaels went into the break one point up to the scoreline of 1-5 to 0-07.

The second half saw Tir Chonaill Gaels come racing out of the blocks at furious pace and were unlucky not to get a second goal of the game when forward Killian Butler danced round the Fulham Irish backline only to have his shot narrowly deflected wide of the goal and out for 45.

Midway through the second half the Gaels enjoyed another period with the majority of possession and with the help of Butler who by now had found his rhythm went three points up.

Disaster then struck for Tir Chonaill Gaels when Kevin Rafferty received his marching orders after receiving a second yellow.

Continued pressure on the Tir Chonaill Gaels backline paid off when Mulligan tied the game for Fulham in the 60th minute.

The equalising point had rattled the Tir Chonaill Gaels defence who had looked so solid all afternoon and things got worse when they gave away a free in injury time.

Tyrone native Mulligan stepped up and calmly put the ball over the bar to complete the late comeback.

In the dying seconds Mark Gottsche was tasked with salvaging the final for Tir Chonaill Gaels but he could only watch as his free went agonisingly wide of the post, condemning his side to a second senior championship final loss in a row.

Fulham Irish

Jonathan Tavey; Roger Morgan, Conor Hyde, Connor Murphy; John Gilfedder, Hurl Dockry, Aidan Savage; Michael Murphy (0-1), David O'Connor (0-1); Liam Turley, Owen Mulligan (0-5), Liam Staunton (0-3), Rowan Turley, Marty Hughes (0-1), Peadar Friel (0-2)

Subs used: Daniel Eastwood (0-2) for Peadar Friel, Shea Quinn for Liam Staunton, Sean O'Sullivan for Rowan Turley

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Gavin McEvoy; Michael McWilliams, Shaun Burke, Phil Butler; Marty McCoy (0-1), Ronan Breen, Gary McGee; Anthony McDermott, Mark Gottsche (0-1); Kevin Rafferty, Liam Gavaghan (0-4), Adan Askin; John McGrath (0-1), Joe Roberts (1-0), KIllian Butler (0-4)

Subs used: Aidan McGarvey for Adan Askin, Adrian Hanlon for John McGrath