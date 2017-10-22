Imokilly 3-13 Blackrock 0-18

East Cork divisional side Imokilly bridged a 19-year gap as goals proved crucial in their victory over Blackrock in Sunday’s Cork SHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In a game which never really came to life, a greater spread of scorers stood Imokilly in good stead as well as the ability to find the net. Cian Fleming’s strike in the 20th minute helped them to lead by 1-7 to 0-8 at half-time, then captain Séamus Harnedy netted immediately after the restart.

While Blackrock managed to stay in contention throughout, frees from Michael O’Halloran key for them, they never drew level and Imokilly sub Brian Mulcahy scored the clinching goal in injury time to spark scenes of celebration.

Imokilly never trailed at any stage and were 0-06 to 0-05 ahead by the 18th minute when the impressive Ger Millerick combined with Ian Cahill to set up Fleming for a great finish from a tight angle.

John Cronin’s point left five in it, but Blackrock responded well, with two O’Halloran frees augmented by one from Alan O’Callaghan.

Within 90 seconds of the restart though, Imokilly had pushed clear again. While William Leahy’s shot was well saved by Gavin Connolly, Harnedy was following up to finish well for a 2-07 to 0-08 lead.

That five-point advantage still pertained in the 40th minute after two Leahy frees, but Blackrock responded well with points from sub Daniel Meaney, O’Callaghan, Cormack and O’Halloran, the latter unlucky to send a shot into the side-netting in the midst of that spell.

However, an equaliser remained elusive and Leahy, Brian Lawton and Harnedy were able to get vital points to keep Imokilly in front.

Another Blackrock sub, Tadhg Deasy, made it 2-13 to 0-17 on 58 and when they won a close-range free in injury time, O’Callaghan went for goal but his shot flew over. There was time for more action, but it was Imokilly who made the most of that, sub Mulcahy following in to dispossess Connolly and fire to the net.

Imokilly: Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills); Barra Ó Tuama (Castlemartyr), Colm Barry (Castlelyons), Kieran Histon (Cobh); Ciarán O’Brien (St Ita’s), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), John Cronin (Lisgoold, 0-01); Mark O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neills, 0-02), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills, 0-01); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr, 0-02, 0-01 sideline), Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s, 1-01), William Leahy (Aghada, 0-04 frees); Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne, 0-02), Ian Cahill (Cloyne), Cian Fleming (Aghada, 1-00).

Subs: Daniel Mangan (St Catherine’s) for Cahill (51), Brian Mulcahy (St Catherine’s, 1-00) for Fleming (58).

Blackrock: Gavin Connolly; Gary Norberg, Dylan Stokes, John Cashman; Niall Cashman, Eoin Smith, Andrew Murphy; Stephen Murphy, David O’Farrell (0-01); Shane O’Keeffe (0-01), Alan O’Callaghan (0-03, 0-02f), Ger Regan (0-01); Michael O’Halloran (0-08, 0-06), Ciarán Cormack (0-02), John O’Sullivan.

Subs: David Cashman for O’Sullivan (half-time), Daniel Meaney (0-01) for Smith (35, injured), Tadhg Deasy (0-01) for Cormack (47).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers)