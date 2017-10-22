Adare 2-10 Newcastle West 1-10

Adare were crowned Limerick SFC winners for the first time after with a late goal ensured a 2-10 to 1-10 win at the Gaelic Grounds.

Newcastle West looked to have won their second title in three years when they led 1-10 to 1-9 in injury time but Adare struck twice to seal a dramatic win, Jack English bagging their second goal in the 63rd minute.

Adare were 1-6 to 0-6 ahead by half-time, with Newcastle West failing to score for the final 16 minutes of the opening period.

Newcastle West were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead by the 10th minute with Jamie Lee and Stephen Kelly among their scores, but Hugh Bourke kept Adare in touch with frees.

A second from play from Lee and another from Iain Corbett had Newcastle West 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at the mid-point of the half.

Then in the 17th minute Hugh Bourke goaled for Adare. He added a free and his side were ahead for the first time, 1-4 to 0-6 with 22 minutes played.

Robbie Bourke then stretched their half time lead to a goal with two late points.

Just six minutes into the second half Iain Corbett's maximum had Newcastle West level again.

But back came the underdogs with two from Mikey Lyons and one from Hugh Bourke to stretch the lead to three points with 10 minutes to play.

Newcastle West gathered momentum - Lee, Corbett and Michael Quilligan levelling it up.

Paul Hannan then pointed Newcastle West ahead, 1-10 to 1-9 in injury time.

Jack English was the Adare goalscoring hero in injury time though with Charlie McCarthy sealing the win with a late point.

Adare: J Hickey; O Collins, A O’Connor, E Costello; E Ryan, D Connolly, P Maher; S Doherty, S Keeley; N Mulvihill, J English (1-0), M Lyons (0-2); M Connolly, R Bourke )0-2,m 1f), H Bourke (1-5, 3f). Subs: S O’Connor for Costello (40), A O’Connell for Maher (54), C McCarthy (0-1) for Lyons (61).

Newcastle West: A Ruddle; M O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, S Browne; M O’Leary, S Nix, P Hannan (0-1); M McMahon, I Corbett (1-2); S Kelly (0-1), J Kelly, S Murphy; T Quilligan (0-1,f), C Sheehan, J Lee (0-4, 1f). Subs: AJ O’Connor for Quilligan (37), D Woods for Murphy (37), E Murphy for O’Sullivan (45), M Quilligan (0-1) for S Kelly (49), E Hurley for McMahon (57).

Referee: J Murphy.