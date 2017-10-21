Two-time All-Ireland-winning Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old Portroe man cited work and family commitments as the reasons for his decision to walk away after ten years with the Premier.

Following Brendan Cummins' retirement, he seized the No 1 jersey and won an All Star in 2014. He started in the All-Ireland decider against Kilkenny last year, with Tipp storming to a 2-29 to 2-20 win.

"It was a great honour and privilege for me to play with Tipperary and I will greatly miss being involved with the special group of people that make up the Tipperary senior hurling panel, management and backroom team," he said in a statement.

"I have many great memories and made many lifelong friendships over the last decade.

"I want to thank all the players sincerely. While we experienced some disappointments, we had so many great times together and we have always been united in our ambition and commitment to bring success to Tipperary.

"I wish Tipperary well for the future. I have no doubt that they will achieve plenty of success in the years ahead."