Ten players were sent off today in a Leinster club intermediate match between Louth team O'Connells and Kilbride of Carlow.

O'Connells' Paul McKeever was the first to be shown red by referee Noel McKenna and the hosts were down to 13 by half-time when Robert Quigley picked up a second yellow.

Kilbride then picked up an incredible six reds after the break while O'Connells, who went on to win the game by 2-10 to 1-08, lost another two players.

There was no single flashpoint but a string of late tackles and off-the-ball offences that resulted in five straight reds and five double-yellows overall.

A tweet from Kilbride appeared to suggest the club were unhappy with the referee's performance but a spectator at the game told RTÉ Sport the cards all seemed justified.

In soccer, a match is abandoned if one team is reduced to less than seven players but GAA rules only specify that teams must have fielded 15 players by the start of the second half of a game.