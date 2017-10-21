Scotland 2-12 Ireland 0-15

Ireland lost out to Scotland for the second year in a row in the Hurling / Shinty international at Inverness, going down 2-12 to 0-15.

Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winners James Barry and John McGrath were joined in the 20-man panel by Wexford's Lee Chin and Cork forward Conor Lehane for the meeting with the Scots.

While the squad drew players from 12 different counties it did not contain a single player from All-Ireland finalists Galway or Waterford.

The hosts led by 1-05 to 0-05 at the break but Ireland levelled up at 1-09 to 0-12 before the decisive moment arrived at Bught Park.

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland’s attempted clearance was blocked down by Roddy MacDonald and the ball ended up in the back of the net off the attacker's helmet.

From there Scotland extended their lead, including two points from Kevin Bartlett, who finished with 1-09, but Ireland missed a couple of late chances that could have changed the outcome.

Lehane scored four points, while McGrath and Chin ended up with three points apiece as Scotland retained the Marine Harvest Quaich.

Ireland's Under-21's beat their Scottish counterparts in the curtain-raiser in Inverness.