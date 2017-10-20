Kildare’s Emmet Bolton has called time on his inter-county career.
The defender made his debut for the Lilywhites in 2007 and was nominated for an All Star in 2011.
The 31-year-old also represented Ireland in the International Rules series in 2011.
The Eadestown clubman made the announcement on Twitter saying it had been an "honour and a dream to wear the Kildare jersey".
Kildare will meet the winner of Louth and Carlow in next season's Leinster Championship.
Time to call it a day. I have loved every second. Up Kildare. pic.twitter.com/kVrRDAXHzj— Emmet Bolton (@EmmetBolton) October 20, 2017