Kildare’s Emmet Bolton has called time on his inter-county career.

The defender made his debut for the Lilywhites in 2007 and was nominated for an All Star in 2011.

The 31-year-old also represented Ireland in the International Rules series in 2011.

The Eadestown clubman made the announcement on Twitter saying it had been an "honour and a dream to wear the Kildare jersey".

Kildare will meet the winner of Louth and Carlow in next season's Leinster Championship.