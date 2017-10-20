2010 All-Ireland winner Ciaran Sheehan has been released by Aussies Rules outfit Carlton.

Sheehan was on the Cork team that defeated Down to win the Sam Maguire. He subsequently made the move Down Under in 2014, but injuries have seriously curtailed his involvement with Carlton, with just six appearances made in the AFL.

The 26-year-old also played for Carlton’s Victorian League affiliate, Northern Blues in that time.

In a statement, Carlton’s head of football Andrew McKay said: "Ciaran had an unfortunate string of injuries but showed terrific resilience his time at the Club. He made the most of his opportunities and we will miss his humility and determination.

"It’s always a difficult time of year for our departing players, and we thank them for their contribution to both our AFL and VFL teams and wish them all the best for their future endeavours."