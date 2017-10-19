The winners of the 2018 Allianz Hurling League will travel to Australia to take on All-Ireland champions Galway in an exhibition game, it has been confirmed.

President Michael D Higgins announced the one-off fixture as he continues his State of Australia visit this week.

No date has been revealed for the fixture.

Galway began their memorable 2017 campaign with a 16-point win over Tipperary in the Allianz League final before adding Leinster and All-Ireland titles to the cabinet.