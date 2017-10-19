VIDEO: Cora Staunton on her new role with Sydney Giants. more on @rtenews pic.twitter.com/VoqqggTRIt

Mayo star Cora Staunton was put through her paces in her first full day of training as she began life Down Under with the Sydney Giants.

The 34-year old arrived at the Giants' training centre on Olympic Boulevard on Thursday for a skill session.

She's signed a one-season contract to play with the club in the fledgling AFLW league. Speaking to RTÉ's Pat McGrath, the Green and Red forward said her decision to take the plunge was an easy one to make, given the timing and the opportunity to play professionally.

Staunton added that she's looking forward to the challenge but also emphasised that she was mindful of her club commitments back home.

The talismanic footballer will line out for Carnacon against Kilkerrin Clonberne in the Connacht club final on Sunday week.

She'll travel back to Ireland on Sunday to prepare for that game and plans to bring an Aussie Rules ball with her to practice her kicking skills.

Giants head coach Al McConnell said Staunton was a perfect fit for the club and for the profile of the competition, adding that women's sport had played second fiddle to the men's game in Australia and the GAA superstar's decision was a great boost.

McConnell revealed how he had sent his son from London to Mayo to scout Staunton during a club game earlier this year. His report back was extremely positive and after the possibility of a move to Australia was discussed, the wheels were set in motion.

The multi-talented sportswoman will return to Oz in December ahead of the two-month-long season.