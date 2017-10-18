Eamonn Fitzmaurice will remain with the Kerry senior side until 2020 following confirmation from the county board that the manager had been handed a two-year extension.

The Lixnaw native has been in charge of the Kingdom since 2012 and will now be looking to end the Dublin dominance, which has seen the Jacks win three All-Ireland titles in a row.

Kerry, of course, reached the semi-final during the 2017 campaign, eventually losing out to Mayo, following a replay.

Fitzmaurice enjoyed All-Ireland success in 2014, where the Kingdom beat Donegal 2-09 to 0-12 in the final, before losing the 2015 decider to Dublin by three points.

A statement from Kerry GAA read: "At tonight's county committee meeting in Austin Stack Park, Eamonn Fitzmaurice was given a two-year extension to his current term in charge of the Kerry senior football team.

"This means that he will be in charge until the 2020 season. The current management team will remain in place but additions will be made to the backroom team.

"Also at tonight's meeting, Peter Keane was appointed manager of the Kerry Under-17 football team for a two-year period. He will name his backroom team later."