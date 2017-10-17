Tipperary's Brendan Maher says the pressure of retaining Liam MacCarthy proved to be the Premier County's downfall in 2017.

The reigning champions were edged out at the semi-final stage when eventual winners Galway sealed their passage to this year's final by the bare minimum in an absorbing encounter at Croke Park.

It means Tipperary's wait for back-to-back All-Irelands stretches back to 1965. In the intervening 52 years meanwhile, Cork, Kilkenny and Galway have retained Liam MacCarthy on 14 occasions between them.

While in 2011 it was acknowledged that standards slipped somewhat after victory in 2010 - Brendan Cummins outlined as much in his subsequent autobiography - this year the expectations to make it back-to-back successes consumed the panel says the Borris-Ileigh clubman.

"We over-thought it," the 2016 All-Ireland winning captain told attendees at the One-Zero Conference in Croke Park. "We were so conscious about not being complacent that we ended up over-training, over-thinking anything.

"Our performances suffered because of it."

Maher pinpointed the Allianz League defeat to Galway early in the season and the significant impact it had on Michael Ryan's side before the unexpected Munster defeat to Cork.

"We had a 10-week stint in the League where we were training flat out without a single rest session," he said.

"We thought we were doing the right thing at the time. We were saying, 'this is for the bigger picture, we want to be right for Championship'.

"We ended up suffering a heavy defeat in the League final and it just knocked us back so far. We were reaching then to get back to where we were."

Maher lifts Liam MacCarthy

He continued: "It would be very easy to say we were complacent this year and that we didn't get to the levels where we were, but I can tell you it was probably the opposite.

"The whole country was telling us that we couldn't be complacent. We had acknowledged that at the start of the year, but I think we went maybe a little bit too far."