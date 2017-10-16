An emotional Aidan O’Shea held back tears as he remembered team-mate David Gavin and 12-year-old Faye Lavin in his speech after Breaffy claimed the Mayo Division 1A League title.

O’Shea captained his club as they beat Knockmore 1-11 to 0-12 on Sunday and he dedicated the win to Gavin.

"It was a difficult year for this group, for the club itself," said O'Shea.

"We lost Faye Lavin, a young girl in the club, and we also lost a club-mate, and great friend of ours, David Gavin.

"I’d like to dedicate this cup to him. He represented everything that is good about Gaelic football.

"Not just Breaffy, but guys from Knockmore will have played against him as well. He was a lovely fella, a great footballer and one that we will dearly miss. So I want to dedicate that to him."

Gavin was swimming in Canada when he got into difficulty; despite an extensive search he is still missing.

Breaffy were knocked out of the championship by Claremorris in the quarter-finals but O’Shea said that the year has finished on a positive note.

"We were hoping to be in McHale Park, we have had a tough year the lads put in a massive effort, and the squad has improved hugely in the last 12 months.

"Some of the boys flew home from America early to give it a right rattle this is a small consolation for the year."