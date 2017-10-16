Mayo GAA has confirmed that the semi-final replay between Castlebar Mitchels and Garrymore will take place on Wednesday evening, giving the winners just three days’ rest ahead of the county final.

Ballintubber await the victors of the tie after they recorded a 10-point win over Claremorris yesterday, with Stephen O’Malley, Diarmuid and Cillian O’Connor to the fore.

Mitchels are going for their third SFC title in a row and will now have to do it the hard way after a late Jimmy Killeen free for Garrymore tied up their clash at 1-11 apiece.

Elsewhere, Omagh's victory in yesterday's Tyrone decider meant that they played off their entire championship, four games, in three and half weeks.

Theoretically, the chances of such a quick turnaround between major club games should be lessened when the GAA’s new inter-county fixture calendar kicks in next year.

The decisions taken at the GAA’s Special Congress at Croke Park last month effectively divide the season into distinct sections.

February and March will be for the League, April will be almost exclusively for club games, May to July will be inter-county Championship season with August featuring both All-Ireland finals and club fixtures in the counties that don’t make the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire deciders.

September onwards will be club-only and the GAA insist that the changes made to the structures of the Senior Hurling Championship will be good for club players.

The Club Players Association met with the Central Competitions Control Committee last week and had what they described as a "meaningful engagement".