On this week's RTÉ GAA podcast, Damian Lawlor visits a county that is looking to take a step towards football's top table in 2018, Tipperary.

Damian is joined by the Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns, team coach Shane Stapleton and the U-20 Tipperary manager - David Power.

Tipperary play in a competitive Division 2 in the National Football League and the main targets is promotion to Division 1 Football.

