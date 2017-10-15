Two-time All-Ireland medalist Kevin Martin looks set to be appointed the new Offaly hurling manager.

It's three months since Kevin Ryan resigned as Offaly manager, saying his remaining in situ would make "progress extremely difficult".

The committee charged with finding his replacement - which included ex-players Pat Fluery and Martin Cashen as well as high profile inter-county referee Brian Gavin - have recommended Kevin Martin as his successor.

Martin's appointment is subject to ratification at the next county committee meeting.

Operating at left-half back, Martin won two All-Ireland titles for Offaly in 1994 and 1998. He made a total of 74 league and championship appearances for Offaly between 1993 and 2003.

He collected All-stars in both his All-Ireland winning seasons.

Delighted that Kevin Martin is to be the next @Offaly_GAA hurling manager. An outstanding player and man. Good luck my friend. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) October 15, 2017

Coaching-wise, he was player-manager when his native Tullamore bridged a 46-year gap to win the Offaly club hurling championship in 2009.

He was appointed Westmeath hurling manager in late 2009, his only inter-county job to-date, and led the county to a Christy Ring Cup title in 2010.

However, he was sacked abruptly in the spring of 2011, and he subsequently criticised the attitude of many of the Westmeath players.

He later coached Clough-Ballacolla to win the Laois hurling championship in 2015.