Sixmilebridge 0-19 Clooney-Quin 1-16

Level on nine occasions over the hour, a second successive final draw in the Clare SHC was perhaps an inevitable conclusion after neighbours Sixmilebridge and Clooney-Quin couldn’t be separated in Cusack Park this afternoon.

Despite the contrast in experience as Sixmilebridge were aiming for a third title in five seasons while it was Clooney-Quin’s first final in 73 years, it was the newcomers that held the whip hand for the majority as they were never headed until injury-time when Clare senior Seadna Morey threatened to deflate their plucky display with a leading point.

However, Clooney-Quin managed to deservedly earn a second bite of the cherry when captain Fergal Lynch earned a last gasp free for championship top scorer Peter Duggan (2-66 in six matches) to equalise for the ninth and final time in the 62nd minute.

Up to that late twist in the tail, it was Clooney-Quin that appeared the most likely winners as they took the game to Sixmilebridge and even led by as much as five points entering the second quarter.

That said, they can also be extremely thankful to goalkeeper Keith Hogan who produced four superb saves including a penalty stop from Jamie Shanahan at the start of the second period to keep his side on the frontfoot.

A trio of Duggan placed balls along with points from Ryan Taylor (2) and Ronan O’Donnell ensured that Clooney-Quin kept a Jamie Shanahan-led Sixmilebridge at bay at 0-6 to 0-4 by the end of the opening quarter while also repelling goal efforts from county duo Shane Golden and Cathal Malone.

Those saves were magnified even further when Ronan O’Donnell struck for goal at the other end in the 19th minute to boost Clooney-Quin to a five point cushion.

Sixmilebridge never panicked though and crucially they did lower the interval arrears to just three, thanks in the main to a trio of Shanahan points at 1-9 to 0-9.

Great county final today, exhabition hurling from both sides. We will fight another day....half time... @ClooneyQuinGAA @SMBGAA — Clooney Quin GAA (@ClooneyQuinGAA) October 15, 2017

With time to regroup, a determined Sixmilebridge looked to wipe out the arrears on the restart, only to see a Shanahan penalty along with a Brian Corry point blank effort both kept out by the outstanding Hogan by the 33rd minute.

Those protagonists had more luck over Hogan’s crossbar though to finally level up the tie by the 36th minute. And while Peter Duggan was desperately unlucky to see a close range bullet ricochet off the crossbar soon afterwards, Clooney-Quin, at least, refused to yield and would continue to set the pace for the final 20 minutes.

On six more occasions, the 2016 Senior B champions edged the minimum in front only to be reeled in each time by an obstinate Sixmilebridge.

Great battle today with a very sporting @ClooneyQuinGAA. Proud of our lads who never gave up and look forward to another battle. — Sixmilebridge GAA (@SMBGAA) October 15, 2017

Duggan raided for five of those scores along with one from excellent targeman Fergal Lynch while Sixmilebridge had five different scorers in their continuous pursuit as Shanahan, Seadna Morey, Shane Golden, Alex Morey and substitute Niall Gilligan all chipped in with points before centre-back Morey nudged the ‘Bridge ahead for the first time in the 60th minute.

Now it was Clooney-Quin’s character that was tested to its optimum but after such an impressive hour in front of an attendance of 5,455, they would conjure up one final opportunity for Duggan to convert from a 20 metre free as the Clare championship, backed by ten different winners in 13 seasons, maintained it’s fairytale storyline for yet another year.

Sixmilebridge: Derek Fahy; Noel Purcell, Paidi Fitzpatrick (Captain), Barry Fitzpatrick; Aidan Quilligan, Seadna Morey (0-3), Caimin Morey (0-1); Brian Carey, Kevin Lynch; Cathal Malone, Jamie Shanahan (0-9, 3f, 2’65), Alex Morey (0-2, 2f); Brian Corry (0-2), Shane Golden (0-1), Alan Mulready

Subs: Conor Deasy for Lynch (HT), Niall Gilligan (0-1) for Mulready (HT), Gavin Whyte for Carey (48)

Clooney-Quin: Keith Hogan; Ruaidhri McNamara, Shane McNamara, Bryan McInerney; Cillian Duggan, Conor Harrison, Donnchadh Murphy; Padraig Ward, Ryan Taylor (0-2); Jimmy Corry, Michael Corry (0-2), Fergal Lynch (Captain) (0-1); Ronan O’Donnell (1-1), Peter Duggan (0-10, 8f, 1’65), Daire Hannon

Sub: Mike Daffy for Hannon (HT)

Referee: Ambrose Heagney (Corofin)