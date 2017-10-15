Nemo Rangers 0-14 St Finbarr’s 0-14

Despite trailing by eight points in the first half and by seven early in the second period, St Finbarr’s earned a draw as Stephen Sherlock scored the last three points in the Cork SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

This was the clichéd game of two halves, with Nemo Rangers dominant in the first period, scoring eight points without reply in the opening 18 minutes, Cork star Luke Connolly a central figure for them.

In contrast, the Barrs’ shooting was poor, but points from Sherlock, Cillian Myers Murray and Ian Maguire got them off the mark before Paddy Gumley and Colin O’Brien extended Nemo’s advantage to seven again.

Sherlock had the last score of the half for the Barrs, but Barry O’Driscoll and Ciarán Dalton were on target for Nemo soon after the restart as they led by 0-12 to 0-05 after 34 minutes.

From such a position, a record 20th title looked assured, but instead they went 18 minutes without a score as the Barrs ate into the advantage point by point, two each from Sherlock and Colin Lyons before Denis O’Brien brought them back to within two.

Alan O’Donovan finally ended Nemo’s drought and, when Sherlock got his fifth, Nemo had a response as O’Brien knocked the ball over from a tight angle to make it 0-14 to 0-11 on 55.

That was to be their final score though and Sherlock, from a free and then from play, brought the Barrs back to within one before sub Roy Leahy set him up for the equaliser in injury time.

Nemo Rangers: Micheál Martin; Aidan O’Reilly, Alan Cronin, Cian McWhinney; Tomás Ó Sé, Stephen Cronin, Kevin Fulignati; Alan O’Donovan (0-01), Jack Horgan (0-02); Barry O’Driscoll (0-02), Paul Kerrigan, Colin O’Brien (0-02); Ciarán Dalton (0-01), Paddy Gumley (0-02), Luke Connolly (0-04, 0-02 frees).

Subs: Jack O’Donovan for Fulignati (53), Michael Dorgan for Jack Horgan (53), Conor Horgan for O’Driscoll (58).

St Finbarr's: Declan Murphy; Alan McCarthy, Glen O’Connor, Dylan Quinn; Colin Lyons (0-02), Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns; Ian Maguire (0-01), Eoin Comyns; Denis O’Brien (0-02), Michael Shields, Enda Dennehy; Cillian Myers Murray (0-01), Robert O’Mahony, Stephen Sherlock (0-08, 0-06 frees).

Subs: Roy Leahy for O’Mahony (47, injured), Colm Keane for O’Brien (53), Alan O’Connor for Lyons (60).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).