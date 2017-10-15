Omagh 0-10 Errigal Ciaran 0-8

Omagh held on in a tense finish to claim their second Tyrone SFC title in four seasons and their ninth in total, surviving a late flourish from 14-man Errigal Ciaran to come through with just two points to spare.

Errigal depended too heavily on Peter Harte, but his missed penalty came back haunt his side as they failed in a heroic late charge.

Three points each from Ronan O’Neill, Connor O’Donnell and Conan Grugan saw the St Enda’s through at Healy Park to set up an Ulster Club Championship date with champions Slaughtneil.

Both sides had goal chances in the opening stages. Omagh’s Cormac O’Neill had a shot cleared off the line by midfielder Ben McDonnell, and at the other end, Peter Harte’s superb pass sent Ronan McRory in, but he was denied by a superb Niall McGinn save.

Harte had already eased Errigal ahead, but Omagh eased into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with scores from Connor O’Donnell, Conan Grugan and Ronan O’Neill.

Errigal Ciaran were awarded a penalty for O’Neill’s foul on Mark Kavanagh in the 21st minute, but Peter Harte, normally lethal from the spot, sent his kick against the butt of a post.

The St Enda’s may have survived a major scare, but they had already established a foothold, forcing turnovers, and moving confidently from deep, with Barry Tierney and Conor Meyler making ground.

Grugan slotted over a free to send Omagh in with a 0-4 to 0-1 lead at the end of a tense opening half, but Errigal started the second period with greater intensity, narrowing the gap through Harte, who scored from play and a free.

Joe McMahon responded by driving through the middle for a terrific score, and when Peter Og McCartan and Omagh full forward Connor O’Donnell traded points, the St Enda’s still led by three heading into the final quarter.

Errigal were reduced to 14 men when Eoin Quinn, who had already been booked, was black-carded on 49 minutes, as O’Donnell delighted the home crowd with another spectacular score.

But Errigal battled bravely, pulling back scores through substitute Darren Canavan and Harte, but Omagh had massively effective performers in Grugan, Tierney, Meyler and O’Neill.

By this stage Harte was carrying the fight almost single-handedly, rifling over another score, followed by a Ryan Lynch free as the gap was trimmed to two in stoppage time.

It was a more nervous finish for Omagh than it should have been as they held out for a slender success.

Omagh: N McGinn; G Murray, H Gallagher, S Mullan; C McLaughlin, J McMahon (0-01), B Tierney; C Clarke, M Gallagher; T Gallagher, C Grugan (0-03, 1f), R O’Neill (0-03, 2f); C O’Neill, C O’Donnell (0-03, 1f), C Meyler.

Subs: A Grugan for T Gallagher (40), Justin McMahon for Murray (60), J McAnulla for Clarke (62)

Errigal Ciaran: R McAnenly; N Kelly, A McCrory, C Quinn; M Kavanagh, M McRory, C McRory; B McDonnell, E Kelly, P Harte (0-05, 3f), E Quinn, R McRory, D Harte, P McGirr.

Subs: P Og McCartan (0-01) for E Kelly (17), S McRory for McGirr(h-t), D Canavan (0-01) for R McRory (h-t), D McDermott for M McRory (h-t), R Lynch (0-1, f) for D Harte (52), P McAnenly for Kavanagh (55)