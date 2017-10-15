Na Piarsaigh 1-22 Kilmallock 2-14

Na Piarsaigh are the kingpins of Limerick club hurling for the fourth time in seven years.

The Limerick city outfit held off a late fightback from Kilmallock to win back their Limerick SHC title in the Gaelic Grounds.

Na Piarsaigh were led by a man of the match display from Adrian Breen, who hit six points from play.

2016 All Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh were 0-14 to 0-07 ahead by half time.

They made a strong start and finish to the half to take the big lead into the half time dressing room.

Kevin Downes, brothers Adrian and David Breen and David Dempsey all found the range in the opening minutes as they built a 0-05 to 0-01 advantage by the 10th minute.

Frees from Eoin Ryan and two points for Graeme Mulcahy brought Kilmallock into the game and it was 0-06 to 0-05 at the mid-point of the half.

But Na Piarsaigh had seven of the next eight points - five from Shane Dowling frees.

Jake Mulcahy had a Kilmallock point but the lead was soon out to seven with a third of the half for Breen.

They added three points at the start of the second half to lead 0-17 to 0-06.

Gavin O’Mahony, Paudie O’Brien and Graeme Mulcahy had Kilmallock points but Na Piarsaigh held off any fight back.

Then 13-minutes from time David Dempsey had the Na Piarsaigh goal.

Points from Peter Casey and two from Breen followed as the champions-elect went 1-21 to 0-11 clear.

Kilmallock lad late goals from Mulcahy brothers Graeme and Jake but there was no denying Na Piarsaigh.

Na Piarsaigh: P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, N Buckley; T Grimes (0-1), C King, A Dempsey (0-1); S Dowling (0-5, 5f), W O’Donoghue; R Lynch (0-2, 1f), D Breen, D Dempsey (1-2); A Breen (0-6), K Downes (0-3), P Casey (0-1).

Subs: G Brown for Dowling (42), C Boylan for D Breen (48), M Foley for O’Donoghue (58), J O’Brien for J Boylan (61).

Kilmallock: B Hennessy; L Hurley, M O’Loughlin, A Costelloe; D Joy, Philip O’Loughlin, Paddy O’Loughlin; J Mulcahy (1-1), K O’Donnell (0-3); P O’Brien (0-1), G O’Mahony (0-1), M Houlihan (0-1, f); G Mulcahy (1-4), R Hanley (0-1), E Ryan (0-2, 2f).

Subs: O O’Reilly for Ryan (h-t), D Woulfe for Houlihan (52).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).