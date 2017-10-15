Clonmel Commercials 2-9 Killenaule 0-8

Goals in the closing minutes from Richie Gunne and Jamie Peters helped Clonmel Commercials to Tipperary SFC glory on Sunday.

First-time finalists Killenaule were level on 0-08 each with ten minutes left but Commercials landed 2-01 without reply down the stretch to win their 17th Premier County crown.

Sub Gunne pounced on a poor restart with seven minutes left for the game’s opening goal – before Peters netted in stoppage time.

Commercials, who were Munster champions two years ago, will now meet reigning provincial and All-Ireland kingpins Dr Crokes in a fortnight’s time.

This wasn’t straightforward for Commercials, and especially when county hurling star John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer kicked a levelling score in the final quarter.

But in front of 2,451 spectators at Semple Stadium, Commercials had enough about them to get over the line by seven points.

In greasy conditions, Killenaule raced into a 0-04 to 0-00 lead within 12 minutes but Commercials, settled and were 0-07 to 0-04 clear at half-time.

All-Star Michael Quinlivan scored three of the first half points for Commercials, who didn’t get off the mark until the 14th minute when the full-forward fisted the ball over the bar.

Commercials hit the front for the first time in the 24th minute and were good value for a three-point interval lead.

They were three points up again, 0-08 to 0-05, early in the second half but a Killenaule revival saw Kieran Bergin land two points frees, before O’Dwyer drew them level.

It was nervy stuff from a Commercials viewpoint but Jason Lonergan’s free had them 0-09 to 0-08 in front – before Killenaule gifted them a goal.

Matthew O’Donnell’s short kick-out was pounced upon by Gunne, who dodged a defender before rifling home.

A goal for Peters at the death was the icing on the cake for Commercials, who justified their status as pre-match favourites.

Commercials: M O’Reilly; J Peters (1-00), L Ryan, D Lynch; K Fahey, D Madigan, K Harney; S Kennedy, J Kennedy (0-01f); P Looram, R Peters, J Lonergan (0-03, 2f); E Fitzgerald (0-01), M Quinlivan (0-04), R Carroll.

Subs: I Fahey for Carroll (h-t), R Gunne (1-00) for Fitzgerald (45), R Lambe for Looram (59).

Killenaule: M O’Donnell (0-01 45); S Browne, J Feehan, G O’Rourke; K O’Dwyer, Joe O’Dwyer, L Meagher; K Bergin (0-03, 2f), P Codd (0-01); John O’Dwyer (0-02), T Doyle (0-01f), P Feehan; M Doyle, D Fanning, E O’Connell.

Subs: Eoin Barry for O’Connell (38), Eddie O’Brien for T Doyle (45), D Guinan for Fanning (58), D O’Connor for K O’Dwyer (58).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Ardfinnan)