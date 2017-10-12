Australia have included nine debutants in their 17-man panel for November's International Rules series against Joe Kernan's Ireland.

Chris Scott has called up plenty of fresh faces for the clashes at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 12 and the Domain Stadium in Perth six days later.

The tourists will look to retain the Cormac McAnallen Trophy after prevailing at Croke Park two years ago, but Australia have called on the cream of the AFL to help them take the glory on home soil.

Gary Ablett (Gold Coast), Nathan Fyfe (Fremantle), Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney), Michael Hibberd (Melbourne), Rory Laird (Adelaide), Rory Sloane (Adelaide), Zac Merrett (Essendon), Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide) and Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions) all get their first taste of the hybrid game.

Richmond star Dustin Martin hasn't made it though; the powerful midfielder is said to be resting up after the demands of a long campaign.

Scott will name his captain closer to the first Test.

Kernan has yet to show his hand but has said he's confident of being able to summon at least four players from each of the All-Ireland finalists, Dublin and Mayo, though Lee Keegan has been ruled out with an injury.

Trials at the GAA's National Games Development Centre at Abbotstown have been taking place over the last two weekends as management prepares to announce a 23-man travelling party

Australia squad to face Ireland: Gary Ablett (Gold Coast), Eddie Betts (Adelaide), Travis Boak (Port Adelaide), Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Nathan Fyfe (Fremantle), Brendon Goddard (Essendon), Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney), Michael Hibberd (Melbourne), Rory Laird (Adelaide), Zac Merrett (Essendon), Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide), Joel Selwood (Geelong), Rory Sloane (Adelaide), Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide), Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)