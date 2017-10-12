Dublin's James McCarthy and Gearóid McInerney from Galway are the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners for September in football and hurling respectively.

McCarthy was instrumental in Dublin’s All Ireland winning campaign and capped a wonderful year with a man- of-the-match display in this year’s final against Mayo. He scored two points in the second half and dominated the middle sector from start to finish.

His performances this year have also seen him shortlisted for the PwC Footballer of the Year award, with the winner to be announced live at this year’s All Stars on 3 November

Gearoid McInerney was a key player in Galway’s recapturing of the Liam McCarthy Cup, ending a 29-year- wait for the Tribesmen.

The 26-year-old from Oranmore was immense as the Tribesmen saw off the challenge of Waterford in a gripping final.

McInerney was a commanding figure at centre back, earning him a PwC All Star nomination for his efforts.