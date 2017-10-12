The GAA has confirmed that next year's All-Ireland football final will take place on 2 September.

This year's GAA Congress in February voted in favour of moving both All-Ireland finals to August from next year.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, GAA director of games administration and player welfare Feargal McGill confirmed that in preparation for the possibility of Pope Francis attending the World Meeting of Families mass on Sunday 26 August - the date set aside for the football decider - it has been decided to push back the showpiece by a week.

A Special Congress last month had agreed that the 19 August would be the date for next year's All-Ireland hurling decider, so leaving a fortnight between the two finals.

From 2019, the football final is likely to revert to an August date.

McGill also confirmed that the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), of which the four provincial secretaries are members, have met twice since last month's Special Congress to discuss how next year’s master fixtures calendar will look. The Club Players Association (CPA) have also been consulted.

From the discussion held so far both football semi-finals could take place on 11/12 August, with the hurling last-four matches being played over the August Bank Holiday along with the final round of football’s Super 8.

There is the possibility that both provincial hurling finals could be played on the same weekend.

Both the Leinster and Munster football finals could also be staged on the same Saturday evening or on one Saturday after another.