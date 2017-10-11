The GAA's Director General Páraic Duffy will retire from his position on 31 March next year after a decade in the role.

Duffy took over from Liam Mulvihil in the spring of 2008.

He notified Central Council and Management Committee of his decision today, saying: "I am privileged to have had the opportunity to serve as Ard Stiúrthóir for the past ten years.

"I would like to express my thanks to the four GAA Presidents with whom I have worked, Nickey Brennan, Christy Cooney, Liam Ó Néill and Aogán Ó Fearghail, to the members of Central Council, Management Committee and other national committees, to our staff in Croke Park, and to officials, volunteers and staff at provincial, county and club levels for their constant support and encouragement.

"I look forward to working with Uachtarán Aogán Ó Fearghail and Uachtarán-tofa John Horan on a range of projects over the next few months."



Ó Fearghail led the tributes to Duffy, adding: "Páraic Duffy’s vision, energy, integrity and fairness have been key to the Association’s growth over the past decade; his contribution has been immense."