Pat Gilroy has been confirmed as the new Dublin hurling manager on a three-year term following a meeting of the county committee.

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny was also in the running for the job, but the committee opted for the man who lead the Dublin footballers to All-Ireland glory in 2011.

Details of Gilroy's full management team will be announced shortly, but it is expected that former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham will be part of the backroom team.

Dublin will begin 2018 in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Before that they will travel to Boston along with Galway, Tipperary and Clare to take part in the the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic at Fenway Park on Sunday 19 November.