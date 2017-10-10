Former Kerry Junior All-Ireland-winning coach Stephen Wallace has been confirmed as the new manager of the Offaly senior football team football.

Wallace was recommended by a committee charged with finding a replacement for Pat Flanagan, who departed his role after a three-year stint following defeat to Monaghan in the qualifiers.

His appointment was ratified at a county board meeting this evening.

Wallace will be joined by former Kerry footballer and Cork selector Billy Sheehan who will operate as a coach and selector with Offaly.