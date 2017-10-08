Ballyduff 2-15 Lixnaw 1-18

Shane Conway's point from a sideline cut in the second minute of added time saw Lixnaw claim a share of the spoils against Ballyduff in the Kerry SH final at Austin Stack Park.

The replay will take place at the Tralee venue on Sunday next.

Goals from Conway and Padraig Boyle saw the sides go in level at half-time - 1-08 apiece.

Boyle again raised a green flag in the 34th minute to give Ballyduff some impetus.

However, Lixnaw showed the greater hunger as the game entered its final minutes and three points without reply from Conway saw them earn parity.