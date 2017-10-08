Mohill 0-14 Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-11

Mohill claimed their seventh Leitrim Senior Football Championship crown as seven points from the boot of Keith Beirne inspired Pauric Davis' side to a three-point victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Glencar/Manor were the more clinical side in the first half, leading by two points but a magnificent turnaround from Mohill in the second period saw the south Leitrim men condemn their opponents to a third final defeat in a row.

It was Niall Brady for Glencar/Manor and Beirne for Mohill who exchanged two points apiece within a cagey opening ten minutes of this tie.

Brady profiting from a determined 30-yard run through the middle from Brian McDonald who teed up the in-form Beirne to level the game.

Glencar/Manor enjoyed a brief spell of dominance, sending over three points without reply courtesy of McDonald, a smart effort on the turn from Brady and an Adrian Croal score.

Ronan Kennedy replying for Mohill to cut the deficit to three points with 22 minutes played.

2 mins to throw in pic.twitter.com/W3U6E9sE1E — Glencar Manor GAA (@glencarmanorgaa) October 8, 2017

Glencar/Manor failed to take advantage of the space they were afforded in front of the posts as they registered five first-half wides.

To make matters worse for Aidan Rooney's men, a determined Mohill fought their way back to level the game with white flags from Beirne, Alan McLoughlin and a free from Beirne.

However, Aaron Hickey inspired Glencar/Manor back into the lead with two quickfire points, one from play and one from a free in injury time at the end of the half.

Beirne reduced the deficit to one point at the start of the second half before Mohill captain Daniel Beck leveled the game 11 minutes later.

Mohill hit the lead for only the second time on 46 minutes through Kennedy's second point before the green and white steamed into a three-point lead with another Kennedy score and a brace from man of the match Beirne.

A limp Glencar/Manor went 19 minutes without a score before James Glancy and Hickey forced Mohill's advantage back to a single score.

But Domhnaill Flynn was amongst the scorers as Mohill began to assert their authority late on.

While the victory was copper-fastened by further white flags from Kennedy and a neat finish from Keith Keegan during a tense finish.

Meanwhile, Aughnasheelin were crowned Intermediate champions in as they beat Leitrim Gaels 0-12 to 0-10.

Congratulations to @MohillGAA Fenagh Cup @ConnachtGold SFC Winners 2017. Commiserstions to a @glencarmanorgaa team which played its part. pic.twitter.com/m7Pe0LpMLz — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) October 8, 2017

Glencar/Manorhamilton: Anthony McDonald; Thomas McDonald, Pat Gilmartin, Fearghal Rooney; James Rooney, Paddy Maguire, James O'Brien; Killian McGriskin (Thomas Coyle 55), Darren Sweeney (0-1); Brian McDonald (0-1), Aaron Hickey (0-4), Adrian Croal (0-1) (Conor Dolan 52); Evan Sweeney (Ronan Flynn 55), James Glancy (0-1), Niall Brady (0-3).

Mohill: Padraig Tighe; James Mitchell, Ronan Gallagher, Oisin Madden; Darragh Gordon (David Mitchell 49), Caillin Canning, Ciaran Kennedy; Darren McLoughlin, Shane Quinn; Daniel Beck (0-1), Domhnaill Flynn (0-1), Keith Keegan (0-1); Ronan Kennedy (0-3), Keith Beirne (0-7), Alan McLoughlin (0-1).

Referee: Brendan Sammon (Aughnasheelin).