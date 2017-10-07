Wexford senior footballers have a new manager, with Kildare native Paul McLoughlin named as Seamus McEnaney successor who stepped down after one year at the helm.

During his playing career with the Lilywhites, McLoughlin appeared in three Leinster finals.

Now a resident of Rosslare, he previously managed the Wexford minor side and was part of the senior backroom team under Jason Ryan and Aidan O'Brien.

McLoughlin's takes over an outfit who will begin 2018 in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.

