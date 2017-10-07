The inaugural Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards have been announced with Kerry's David Clifford securing the football award, while Brian Turnbull of Cork was recognised for his displays in hurling.

Clifford had an outstanding year in the Green and Gold and hit 4-04 against Derry as the county completed an All-Ireland four-timer in the U18 grade .

Such is his talents that interest came from the AFL, but after talks with Kingdom senior manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice, the Fossa clubman confirmed he will stay in Gaelic football for the time being.

Turnbull had an equally impressive season for the Rebels. While they lost out to Galway in the All-Ireland final, he scored 1-07 in the Croke Park showpiece.

The Douglas star also hit 13 points in a man-of-the match display in the semi-final win over Dublin for a total of 1-51 for the championship season.

Former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was also honoured with the Special Merit Award for his significant contribution to minor football in Kerry.