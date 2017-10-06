Colm Cooper says Joe Brolly has texted him to apologise for the furore that accompanied his criticism of the upcoming testimonial dinner in honour of the former Kerry corner forward.

Cooper appeared on the Late Late Show on Friday evening in the same week that he launched his autobiography 'Gooch', which is ghostwritten by Vincent Hogan of the Irish Independent.

But the celebrated Kerry attacker has been in the news lately for his upcoming testimonial dinner, the first of its kind to be held in honour of a GAA player and an event which has divided opinion within the GAA.

Cooper will be holding a corporate sponsored dinner in Dublin on 27 October, with a portion of the proceeds going to the charities, Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Cooper also disclosed on the show tonight that Kerry GAA and his club Dr. Crokes will benefit financially from the evening.

Joe Brolly was highly critical of the dinner, describing it as "cheap and self-serving" and saying that Cooper had "chosen to enrich himself." On Saturday Sport a couple of weeks, Brolly said the dinner had gone against the amateur ethos of the GAA.

Cooper at his recent Testimonial Dinner press conference in Ballsbridge

But Cooper said on the Late Late Show that Brolly has "changed his tune" since making those remarks.

"On a serious note, Joe actually sent me a text this week to say 'sorry about all the fuss'. He said he wishes there wasn't the reaction that there was and that it's gone overboard. And he's apologising for it.

"So, he's obviously changed his tune since. And he fully respects that I'm entitled to have a testimonial night if I want.

"There's players doing dinner dances and speaking after events. There's brand ambassadors, there's players doing launches all the time. So, unfortunately for the GAA, there are players earning money. So, if that's the argument, I don't really get it.

"It's going to be a great night. We've over 450 people confirmed that are going. There's people coming from America and the UK.

"It's going to be a successful night. This is going to be the first of many. This could be a new trend. People may be for or against it but it's a celebration of Irish sport. I'm delighted with my career and I'm honoured to be having it."

In a wide-ranging interview, Cooper also spoke about his success with Kerry and Dr. Crokes, the attention he received from tight-marking defenders, and the impact of the death of his parents.