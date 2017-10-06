Kerry appear to have been handed a major boost with the news that star minor David Clifford has turned down a chance to play in the AFL.

After talks with Kingdom boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice, the 18-year-old forward has decided to try to break his way into the senior team, the Irish Examiner reports this morning.

Clifford scored 4-04 in the All-Ireland minor final last month and had raised the interest of Australian Rules clubs.

However, having weighed up his options, and considering the fact that he could also decide to move in the next few years, it appears the Fossa clubman will stay in Gaelic football for the time being.