Oisin McConville believes that Jamie Clarke is right to leave Ireland and Gaelic football behind if he feels he can find happiness elsewhere.

It has emerged that All Star nominee Clarke is in Australia, working in Melbourne, and he is unlikely to be available for Armagh next year.

McConville played alongside Clarke with Crossmaglen Rangers and says that the 28-year-old has made the right decision for him.

"Football for me was a massive part of my life when I was playing and I loved every minute of it," said the 2002 All-Ireland winner with the Orchard County.

"Then when I finished up I found that I enjoyed other things outside of football as well.

"Jamie seems to be seeking something outside of football and I have alway said; if something brings you happiness in life you should go for it. Life is more important that football, no matter what Bill Shankley said."

Clarke played virtually no football for Cross this year, making just one appearance as a substitute in the Championship before their unexpectedly early exit.

If he doesn’t line out for Armagh in 2018 though, it will be a blow to manager Kieran McGeeney and the Orchard County’s hopes of building on the progress they made this year.

They remain in Division 3 of the Allianz League, but they recovered from an Ulster quarter-final defeat to Down to make the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they lost to Ulster champions Tyrone.

"It will definitely be a blow to Armagh," said McConville. "In Cross we haven’t seen much of him for the past five years or so because he has been away, but to lose a player like him from any team is pretty devastating.

"Armagh had an encouraging year for the first time in a long time, albeit on that ended with a bit of a beating off Tyrone, and there was a lot of enthusiasm there. I thought that feeling would make sure everyone would buy into the thing."

Clarke is one of the most naturally talented inside forwards in the game and his goal in the All-Ireland qualifier against Tipperary this summer was one of the highlights of the season.

Even though he struggled against Tyrone’s packed defence in Croke Park he ended up as one of the 18 forwards nominated for a prestigious All Star award.

"It’s hard for a forward to prosper when a team is struggling to win primary possession, or even get their kick-out beyond midfield," said McConville.

"He does struggle against a packed defence, and he wouldn’t be alone in that - forwards all like a bit of space to operate in.

"But I felt that he was improving as the season went on. He struggled at the start of the League and by the time that finished up he was beginning to find his feet. Then he went on and had a half-decent championship.

"He went ten months without playing football before the start of the year and I always felt that if he got more football into him that we’d really see the best of Jamie Clarke."