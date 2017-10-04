Dublin footballer Jonny Cooper has defended Jim Gavin after the manager was criticised for not showing emotion when Dublin were crowned All-Ireland champions for the third successive year.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On Cooper said: "There’s been a lot going on since the final, people’s opinions and everything else.

"I just know him for the serious amount of selflessness and dedication that he puts towards it as do as the other coaches do too.

"He’s incredibly hard working and humble and what people don’t see is what happens behind the scenes.

"People see him as very stony faced and he gives nothing away, and people have been calling him all sorts of names and throwing stuff towards him.

"Probably being very unfair, if you don’t know the guy, to have such negative opinions on him."

In 2010 Cooper was captain of Gavin’s All-Ireland Under-21 team and has been a key player for the Dublin seniors during his tenure and a leader both on and off the field.

"Jim is my manager, I’d go to bat for him as I would any of the squad so I’m definitely going to defend him and stand up for him.

"I know him as a completely different person to what people have been suggesting he is and he isn’t. I know Jim well enough now that he doesn’t really care what people think."

According to Cooper, Gavin has already switched his focus to 2018 and the season that lies ahead.

"What bothers Jim is 2018 and I’m sure he moved on quite quickly after the final, he’s moved on to 2018.

"I suppose that is all attached to what people thought of him after the 2017 All-Ireland final and knowing Jim that’s all in the past. He probably didn’t hear some of the stuff as he wouldn’t engage with it."