There will be a final in this year’s AIG Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston, with four counties trying to get their hands on the silverware.

All-Ireland champions Galway, Tipperary, Dublin and Clare will travel to New England in November for three games which will take place in the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park.

The inaugural Fenway Classic took place in 2015 between Dublin and Galway, with the match marred by several flashpoints which were investigated by Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

The Boston Red Sox website, which is selling tickets for the 19 November festival of hurling, is even billing the Dubs-Tribesmen game as a ‘rematch of the 2015 battle’.

Galway players celebrate at Fenway Park

The other semi-final will feature Tipp and Clare with the two winners playing off in the final with all games on Sunday, 19 November.

The last Fenway Classic generated huge interest, and not just because of the rows, with a sell-out 28,000 crowd. At home, TG4 will broadcast the whole event live.

The games will be played under Super 11s rules, which were designed by the GAA and GPA to allow hurling be played in stadiums around the world which may not be big enough to accommodate a full size hurling pitch.

As the name suggests, there are only eleven players aside and it’s goals only with no points being scored.