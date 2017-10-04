Clare's Brendan Bugler has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Whitegate native was on the Banner team that claimed All-Ireland honours in 2013. He is also a two-time All-Star recipient and made his Clare debut in 2007.

In a statement, Bulger said: "I wish to confirm that I am retiring from inter-county hurling with Clare.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me on my journey along the way.

"I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank my family and friends, teammates and management teams in Whitegate, Scariff Community College, University of Limerick and Clare."

Former Banner team-mate Fergal Lynch paid tribute to Bugler.

"Bugs is a phenomenal character, a great leader and is going to be a huge loss to the Clare set-up," he told RTÉ Sport.

Lynch also expects to see Bugler, a secondary school teacher in St Flannan's College, patrolling the sidelines in the not too distant future

"He’s a great personality and has a great aura about him. He’s the kind of guy who could bring players along.

"I have no doubt that he will be involved in some way over the next couple of years. He’s involved in spearheading the revival of hurling in St Flannan’s.

"I have no doubt that we will be looking at Bugs on the sideline or in the stands over some Clare team or Flannan’s in a Harty or All-Ireland in the coming years."