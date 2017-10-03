Six-time All-Ireland club title winner Paul Hearty has announced his retirement from Gaelic football after a glittering career of over two decades.

Former Armagh goalkeeper Hearty retired from the inter-county scene in 2012, having won an All-Ireland medal as an understudy to Benny Tierney in 2002.

He won six Ulster titles during his inter-county career (2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008). His medal haul at club level is quite remarkable.

Between 1996 and 2015, Crossmaglen Rangers won the Armagh senior football championship every year bar one (2009).

Hearty, beginning his senior career at club level in 1995 collected 19 county titles and 11 Ulster club titles.

He was between the sticks for all six of Crossmaglen's All-Ireland club titles in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2007, 2011 and 2012.

Hearty celebrating at the end of the 2011 All-Ireland club final

Here's Hearty's retirement statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Gaelic football today. The time is right to call the curtain on my twenty three season career (1995-2017)

"In that time I have been blessed to have been part of a hugely successful career period for our club Crossmaglen Rangers. 19 Armagh titles, 11 Ulster club titles and 6 All-Ireland club titles is testament to the hard work, dedication and unbelievable commitment by all the players and management that have cycled through the club in this time.

"Firstly I will start by thanking my family, my mother and late father for backing me all through the early years and then to my wife & children whose love, support and sacrifice throughout my career I will never forget.

"Thanks to all the management teams who took time to manage what is a very time consuming job, from Joe Kernan who had the courage to play a young 16-year-old as goalkeeper in his quest to secure a first county title in ten years for the club right through to Gareth O’Neill today.

"Thanks also to all the players I have played with past and present, the huge sacrifices that were made through the years to achieve something that will never be forgotten.

"Something I will miss very much will be sharing that changing room with some of the best friends you could ever hope ton have, the lifelong friends you make through the GAA is something to cherish and be proud of."