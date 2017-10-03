Clare's Brendan Bugler is set to step to way from inter-county hurling, accordinng to a report in the Irish Independent.

The Whitegate native was on the Banner team that claimed All-Ireland honours in 2013. He is also a two-time All-Star recipient.

Bugler made his Clare debut in 2007.

In other news from the Banner, Colm Collins looks set to stay in charge of the county's footballers for 2018, taking him into a fifth season in charge.

Under his stewardship, Clare gained promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz League, retaining their spot in that tier last spring.

After reaching an All-Ireland football quarter-final in 2016, this year's championship campaign saw Collins' charges lose out to Mayo in Round 3 of the qualifiers.

