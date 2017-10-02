All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way with eight players on the 2017 Bord Gáis Energy U21 Hurling Team of the Year.

Kilkenny and Galway are rewarded with three players apiece and one Cork player completes the line-up.

The Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year was also announced, with Limerick’s Aaron Gillane taking home the award after fending off stiff competition from his teammates Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey and Seán Finn and Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

He follows in the footsteps of Stephen Bennett from Waterford who was crowned Player of the Year in 2016.

There was good news too for Kerry’s Shane Conway. The forward picked up the Player of the Year award for the ‘B’ Championship, following a stellar display in the final against Wicklow at Semple Stadium.

The Team of the Year and Player of the Year winners were picked by a panel of judges including Ger Cunningham, Galway hurler Joe Canning, Waterford great Ken McGrath and TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Player of the Year

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Bord Gáis Energy U-21 ‘B’ Player of the Year

Shane Conway (Kerry)

2017 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

1. Darren Brennan (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Conor Delaney (Kilkenny)

4. Sean Loftus (Galway)

5. Ronan Lynch (Limerick)

6. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

7. Jason Cleere (Kilkenny)

8. Colin Ryan (Limerick)

9. Robbie Hanley (Limerick)

10. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

11. Declan Dalton (Cork)

12. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway)

14. Peter Casey (Limerick)

15. Thomas Monaghan (Galway)