TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC final replay

1330 Derry v Fermanagh, Clones

Cavan SFC final

1530 Castlerahan v Cavan Gaels, Kingspan Breffni

Leitrim SFC final

1530 Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada

Carlow SFC final

1600 Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park

Longford SFC final

1600 Abbeylara v Mullinalaghta, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

Kerry SHC final

1500 Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park

Roscommon SHC final

Four Roads v Padraig Pearses

Tipperary SHC final

BorrisIleigh v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium

Ulster club SHC semi-finals

1430 Slaughtneil (Derry) v Dunloy (Antrim), Owenbeg

1430 Ballygalget (Down) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh)

TV

Live coverage of Derry v Fermanagh and a county final on TG4 from 1320.

RADIO

Updates on all the day’s games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio from 1400

WEATHER

Northern duo to meet again

Fermanagh and Derry finished level a fortnight ago

Fermanagh came from nine points down to earn a second bite of the cherry at Croke Park on 24 September in the ladies junior football decider against Derry.

Sharon Murphy’s penalty goal in the dying seconds earned parity for the Ernesiders.

Derry, huge pre-match underdogs, were 2-09 to 1-03 clear midway through the second half but Fermanagh, who had beaten their opponents well in League and championship already this year, somehow found a response.

Sarsfields eye another Premier title

They are the defending champions and are going for a fourth win on the trot. That's how things stack up for Thurles Sarsfields in the Tipperary senior hurling final against Borris-Ileigh at Semple Stadium. The Blues are seeking a 36th county success. They have been the dominant force in Tipperary this decade.

That said, if you look back through their history, they failed to win a title in the period from 1974 to 2005. Their only success at Munster level came in 2012.

Some memories from our last Tipp SHC Final victory all the way back in 1986 🇱🇻 #TippSHC #BorrisAbu pic.twitter.com/3NCpNhy59T — Borris-Ileigh GAA (@Borris_GAA) September 29, 2017

Their opponents are back in the decider for the first time since 1986 - the year in which they won last of their six titles. 2017 has been good year so far for Borris-Ileigh with them progressing to a senior league final and winning the North Tipperary championship.

All of this has been achieved under the stewardship of former Portumna coach Johnny Kelly. In 2009, Kelly delivered and All-Ireland title with the Galway side. In Offaly, he coached St Rynagh's to a county triumph, while this year his workload also saw him manage Roscommon.

Borris-Ileigh book their spot in Sunday's showpiece after a 1-16 to 1-12 win over Drom & Inch in the semi-final, with Brendan Maher excelling with his contribution of 0--07/

Sarsfields were comfortable 0-27 to 0-18 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty in the last four. Pa Bourke and Aidan McCormack led the scoring charge for the reigning champions.

Elsewhere in hurling, the most successful club in Kerry - Ballyduff - eye a first title since 2012. They take on 2014 champions Lixnaw in Tralee.

The Roscommon final sees Four Road bid for a ninth title in ten years and a 33rd success in all against a Padraig Pearses side who are eyeing a first triumph since 1987.

Netwatch Cullen Park hosts the Carlow final

In football, Éire Óg is named that resonates beyond the Carlow border. During the 1990s, they really cit a dash as they twice reached the St Patrick's Day decider. On both occasions they lost. On Sunday afternoon, they go in search of 27the success county title. The opposition are 2014 winners Rathvilly.

There could be a new name on the trophy in Cavan when Castlerahan go for glory against Cavan Gaels. While those in the club may not like the notion that they are the 'Mayo' of Cavan football after losing, it's fair to say that Castelrahan did push hard success in the finals of 2015 and 2016.

The first of those saw them lose to Kingscourt by a point, while last year Ramor United edged them by two after a replay.

Cavan Gaels seek a 14th Hotel Kilmore win at Breffni Park and a first since 2014.

Mullinalaghta St Columba's reigning Longford champions

In neighbouring Longford, it's a repeat of last year's showdown as Mullinalaghta St Columba's and Abbeylara face off again. The former prevailed 12 months a go and then went on to beat Strabally and St Loman's in the Leinster championship.

Talk locally favours another Mullinalaghta but their opponents will be keen to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Glencar-Manorhamilton and Mohill contest the finale of the Leitrim championship. Both clubs have six titles each to thir name. The pairing is a repeat of the 2015 final which Mohill won by a point after a replay.