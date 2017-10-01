Castletown-Geoghegan 1-18 Raharney 1-16

Castletown-Geoghegan were crowned senior hurling champions in Westmeath after a 1-18 to 1-16 victory over fierce rivals Raharney in TEG Cusack Park.

Inter-county star Aonghus Clarke was excellent for the victors, scoring 12 points and it was Clarke who opened the scoring after three minutes, with a free from close range.

Raharney relied on Killian Doyle for scores in the first half, with the u-21 county star registering all five of Raharney’s first half points.

Castletown-Geoghegan’s Cormac Deegan found the net from close range just before half time and it gave his side a 1-11 to 0-5 interval advantage.

Castletown-Geoghegan looked to have the game wrapped up when Niall O’Brien’s point put them nine points up with 10 to play, but to their credit Raharney never gave up and the gap was back to two, when Joey Boyle found the net from close range with time almost up.

Castletown’s defence held firm though and they had a magnificent individual performance from Aonghus Clarke to thank, as they claimed their first title since 2013.

Castletown-Geoghegan: Aonghus Clarke 0-12 (eight frees), Cormac Deegan 1-0, Shane Clavin and Niall O’Brien 0-2 each, David McCormack and David Lynch 0-1 each.

Raharney: Killian Doyle 0-9 (six frees, one sideline), Joey Boyle 1-0, Brian Smyth 0-2, John Shaw, Gary Greville, Robbie Greville, Ciaran Doyle and Eoin Keyes 0-1 each.

Castletown-Geoghegan: Paddy Maloney; Naoise McKenna, Liam Varley, Eamonn og Clarke; Conor Kane, Shane Clavin, Eoin Quinn; Mick Heeney, David Lynch; Plunkett Maxwell, Aonghus Clarke, David McCormack; Joe Clarke, Niall O’Brien, Cormac Deegan.

Subs: Dean McDermott for E Clarke (34 mins), Kieran Glennon for D McCormack (51 mins), Paddy Doody for C Deegan (56), J Bermingham for P Maxwell (62).

Raharney: Andrew Doyle; Sean Quinn, Conor Jordan, Gary Greville; Darren Giles, Paul Greville, Tony Doyle; Niall Flanagan, Cormac Boyle; James Goonery, Brian Smyth, John Shaw; Robbie Greville, Killian Doyle, Joey Boyle.

Subs: Adam Shields for T Doyle (34), Ciaran Doyle for C Boyle (37), Eoin Keyes for J Goonery (45), Darren Finn for N Flanagan (48), Cormac Boyle for B Smyth (56).

Referee: Mick Murtagh.