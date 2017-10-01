RESULTS

WICKLOW SHC FINAL

Glenealy 2-12 Bray Emmets 0-11

It was county title number 15 for Glenealy as they defeated defending champions Bray Emmets in Aughrim.

Glenealy’s first goal came after fourteen minutes when Alan Driver rattled the Bray Emmets net but at half-time Bray led by one.

A goal from dual star Leighton Glynn in the closing stages ended Bray Emmets' hopes of four titles in a row and helped secure the seven-point win for Glenealy.

KILDARE SHC FINAL

Ardclough 1-15 Naas 1-12

Ardclough pulled off a shock win in the Kildare senior hurling final, beating Naas by three points to claim their first title since 2006.

Naas got off to the perfect start when Richie Ryan found the net after just two minutes of play. However Ardclough reacted well and at half-time trailed by the goal 1-08 to 0-8.

In the 39th minute Paul Fitzgerald found the net for Ardclough and from there they got a foothold in the game and managed to edge ahead again through Fitzgerald. They led for the rest of the game and went on to claim the title.

LONGFORD SHC FINAL

Wolfe Tones 2-11 Longford Slashers 2-10

Wolfe Tones needed a late comeback to secure victory over Longford Slashers and earn their fifth successive county title.

Slashers dominated most of the first half in Pearse Park and led 2-5 to 1-3 at the break, with Rueben Murray scoring their two goals.

However they were far from home and dry and in the second half Wolfe Tones fought back.

A goal from Seamus Hannon in the 56th minute was crucial for Wolfe Tones, who won by just one point.