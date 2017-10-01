Kilcoo 0-13 Burren 0-11

Kilcoo came from three points down to win a sixth straight Down SFC title against 14-man Burren.

The champions trailed early on in Pairc Esler but cut the deficit to 0-07 to 0-06 by half-time and once they hit the front for the first time early in the second half, always looked obvious winners.

They were by far the better side in the second half with Dylan Ward top-scoring with 0-04 from play.

For Burren, it was a third county final defeat to the Magpies in five years following similar outcomes in 2013 and 2014.

After an entertaining contest, both sides lost their discipline in a ragged final 10 minutes – Conaill McGovern received a straight red card for striking Down team-mate Paul Devlin three minutes from time while Kilcoo picked up a hefty three black cards.

Burren had the wind in the first half and knew they had to take the game to Kilcoo early. They made the start they wanted landing the opening three scores inside four minutes.

Donal O'Hare nailed them all, the opening point from play after just ten seconds, followed by two routine frees.

Burren were on top in midfield and seemed to have Kilcoo's measure up front early on with Kevin McKernan as sweeper winning a few turnovers.

Dylan Ward got the champions on the board after ten minutes and Paul Devlin's free reduced the deficit further.

Burren responded with Ryan Treanor's excellent point from the wing and a '45' from goalkeeper Cathal Murdock, after Connor Toner's goal-bound shot was blocked by Ryan Johnston, had the underdogs 0-05 to 0-02 up after 14 minutes of a fast-paced final.

Kilcoo grew into the game and had the better of the second quarter, but they blew a great chance to wipe out Burren's good start when Darragh O'Hanlon blazed a penalty – won by Ceilum Doherty in the 19th minute - over the bar.

Devlin's second free and a Conor Laverty point drew Kilcoo level for the first time after 27 minutes but Kevin McKernan replied for Burren with an inspirational, monster score from 50 metres.

Donal O'Hare stretched their lead with another long-range point but Devlin's injury-time free reduced Burren's lead to 0-07 to 0-06 at the break.

Kilcoo stamped their authority all over the second half with Johnston and Ward points putting them in front just three minutes after the break.

Twice more Burren responded through Murdock and O'Hare, but once Ward levelled it at 0-09 apiece in the 39th minute, Kilcoo took over.

Misplaced Burren passes were punished as Kilcoo outscored them five points to two in the last 20 minutes.

O'Hare and Shay McArdle had late goal-bound shots cleared and when O'Hare floated a last gasp hopeful ball into the square, Dan McCartan fisted it over; not enough to stop Kilcoo joining them as the only Down teams to win six-in-a-row.

Burren's Shay McArdle with Aaron Monaghan of Kilcoo

Scorers for Kilcoo: D Ward 0-04, P Devlin 0-04 (4f), J Johnston 0-02, C Laverty 0-01, D O'Hanlon 0-01, A Morgan 0-01

Scorers for Burren: D O'Hare 0-06 (3f), C Murdock 0-02 ('45', 1f), K McKernan 0-01, R Treanor 0-01, D McCartan 0-01

Kilcoo: S Kane; N Branagan, D O'Hanlon, D Ward; Aaron Branagan, Aidan Brnagan, D Branagan; F McGreevy, A Morgan; R Johnston, P Devlin, C Laverty; J Johnston, C Doherty, M Devlin

Subs: E Branagan for R Johnston (38), J McClean for M Devlin (39), JJ McLaughlin for Aidan Branagan (52), D Kane for McClean (BC, 55), S O'Hanlon for D Branagan (BC, 58)

Burren: C Murdock; J McGovern, G McGovern, S Fegan; D Rooney, C Cox, C Foy; M McKay, C Toner; R Treanor, D O'Hare, S McArdle; Conaill McGovern, K McKernan, D McEntee

Subs: S Murdock for Treanor (41), Ciaran McGovern for J McGovern (41), D McCartan for McKay (53), P Poland for McEntee (53), E Toner for C Toner (59)

Referee: Paul Faloon