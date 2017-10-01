Former Dublin hurling manager Anthony Daly says that change was "needed" and he welcomes the new hurling championship format which will be introduced in 2018 for a trial period of three years.

"I don’t think we would be talking about this if the Super 8 hadn’t come in for football," Daly told RTÉ's Sunday Sport.

"I think most people were happy enough with the status quo but there was a real fear that hurling would be swamped with the possibility of 18 games to three huge games at the critical end.

"And I think that’s where the panic set in for hurling people, that as good and all as the product is that it wouldn’t get enough exposure."

As a result of a vote at GAA Congress on Saturday, the Munster and Leinster provincial championships will each be played as a five-team round robin competition and the top two progress to the provincial final.

"I think we needed to look at it," added Daly.

"We needed to change, we shouldn’t be afraid of change and I welcome having a go at this. If it’s not working and we are not happy we can always revert back.

"I know it’s voted in for three years, but I presume we can have special congresses again to reverse that if we need to."

Every team will now be guaranteed a minimum of four championship matches, two of which will at home and two of which will be away and Daly is looking forward to some big games.

"Clare hosting Limerick or Clare hosting Tipp in Ennis, they will be sell out games. 15,000, all ticket games with a magic atmosphere.

"The atmosphere in Wexford Park for the visit of Kilkenny this year that was incredible, Waterford will probably have to get Walsh Park up a notch or two to host that but the ball is in their court now for the next few months to do that.

"What a place to play was Walsh Park always, but upgraded with Cork coming to town, with Tipp coming to town I think you will have great games."

While Daly feels mostly positive about the new format there are certain aspects that concern him.

"There are a few negatives; it’s starting on 15 May. For me that is very near third level college exams.

"You can imagine a lad doing medicine or engineering finals, and he has them a week before it starts. He has to consider what he has to put his time towards.

"We have to look at the window for the club too, we have a real opportunity with this but we have to try and streamline things.

"The Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups are a problem, we should be down to the last four when they resume after Christmas."