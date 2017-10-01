Kilcormac-Kiloughey 2-16 St Rynagh's 1-16

Just five years after the Kilcormac-Killoughey club won their first ever Offaly senior hurling crown, they made their way back up the steps of the stand at Bórd na Móna O’Connor Park to collect the Seán Robbins Cup for the fourth time, following a three-point win over 2016 champions St. Rynagh’s.

Even allowing for the strength of the wind that blew from the Arden Road end of the ground, it looked as if the win had been secured by half time when the victors took a 2-10 to 0-5 lead into the dressing room.

St. Rynagh’s (and Kerry) manager Fintan O’Connor clearly found the right words at the break however as the champions rallied after the break, and it took a magnificent score from Dan Currams and a late free from Ciarán Slevin to seal the win for Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Aided by a ferociously strong breeze in the early stages, Kilcormac-Killoughey settled into the tie immediately, picking off good early scores from James Gorman and Peter Healion.

They struggled to build on that fast start however as St. Rynagh’s, who came into this final with an excellent defensive record (conceding 3-94 in seven games so far this year) slowed down the tempo of the tie and crowded the defence very successfully.

By the fifteen-minute mark a driving run and point from Sean Dolan left the reigning champions well-poised at just one point adrift, 0-4 to 0-3.

However a blood substitution worked out in Kilcormac-Killoughey’s favour as Ciarán Slevin went un-noticed after his return, ghosting into a position where he could collect Peter Healion’s pass and slot a low shot to the corner of the Rynagh’s net.

Five minutes later the Banagher club suddenly had a mountain to climb as Thomas Geraghty added another 1-1, and as they were forced to come out and chase the game, Kilcormac-Killoughey were able to pile on the scores and mount a substantial half time lead.

Daniel Currams, who had broken a bone in his ankle in a challenge game a month ago, came off the bench to fire over one excellent point from play, while Enda Grogan and Ciarán Slevin were also on target as the Double K’s mounted a 2-10 to 0-5 lead.

Senior Hurling Championship Final Result: Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-16 @strynaghs 1-16. WE ARE COUNTY CHAMPIONS!!!!! — Kilcormac Killoughey (@KK_GAA) October 1, 2017

The second half was a far more even affair in the early stages, but the St. Rynagh’s attack continued to flounder in the face of the sheer physicality and power of the experienced Kilcormac-Killoughey back line.

Midway through the half the sides had shared six points equally, and many of the 6,117 supporters in attendance would have felt that St. Rynagh’s race was run.

Instead the contest caught fire as Stephen Quirke found his range from dead balls, having missed three good chances in the first half.

Ronan Hughes (0-1) and Joey O’Connor (1-0) came off the bench to deliver vital scores, while Aidan Treacy launched a series of massive long range frees over the Kilcormac-Killoughey crossbar to cut the gap back to two points.

A magnificent score from Dan Currams underneath the stand pushed the gap back out to three, and while Stephen Quirke narrowed the gap once more, a fantastic catch from Thomas Geraghty earned the free that allowed man of the match Ciarán Slevin to wrap up a memorable victory.

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Conor Slevin; K Leonard, G Healion, E Grogan (0-01); K Grogan, D Kilmartin, J Quinn; C Kiely (0-01, free), Ciarán Slevin (1-07, 0-05 frees); J Gorman (0-01), C Mahon, P Geraghty; T Geraghty (1-01), P Healion (0-01), S Leonard (0-01).

Subs: O Mahon for Ciarán Slevin (13 – temp), D Currams (0-03) for P Geraghty (21), B Leonard for P Healion (52), O Mahon for E Grogan (56)

St. Rynagh’s: C Clancy; D Maloney, D Shortt, N Wynne; C Hernon, A Treacy (0-04, 0-03 frees, 0-01 ’65), B Conneely; G Kelly, P Camon; S Dolan (0-03), S Wynne, G Conneely; M Maloney, S Quirke (0-07, 0-06 frees), G Scales (0-01).

Subs: J O’Connor (1-00) for Scales (38), R Hughes (0-01) for M Maloney (39)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons